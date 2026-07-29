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Vertiv Q2 Earnings Up; Guides FY26

July 29, 2026 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $497.8 million from $324.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.27 versus $0.83 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $598.3 million from 371.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.52 versus $0.95 last year.

Operating profit rose to $637.9 million from $442.4 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $3.27 billion from $2.64 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects Full Year 2026 net sales of $14 billion, with organic sales growth of 31% at the midpoint of its guidance, compared with Full Year 2025.

The company also expects Full Year 2026 earnings per share of $5.82 to $5.92 and adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 to $6.75, representing midpoint increases of 72% and 60%, respectively, from Full Year 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Vertiv is 11.68% lesser at $237.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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