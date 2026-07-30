Vertiv Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Data Center Growth

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT used its second-quarterearnings callto highlight accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, expanding data center complexity and continued investment in capacity and technology. Management raised its full-year outlook across key metrics as order momentum strengthened globally.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. Revenues of $3.28 billion missed the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenues were supported by 18% organic growth, a 5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% benefit from foreign currency. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 22.6%, up 410 basis points year over year.

VRT Sees Broad-Based Infrastructure Demand

CEO Giordano Albertazzi said that demand remains strong across regions as customers build increasingly complex digital infrastructure. Americas sales increased 29%, APAC sales rose 29%, and EMEA returned to positive year-over-year growth with a 2% increase.

Management emphasized that AI and general compute demand are driving larger and more infrastructure-intensive deployments. Vertiv’s power, cooling and services portfolio positions it to support next-generation data center expansion.

Vertiv Expands AI Data Center Capabilities

Albertazzi highlighted the company’s focus on evolving power architectures as AI workloads require greater density. Vertiv is developing solutions supporting multiple architectures, including 800-volt DC systems, while continuing to serve traditional AC-based deployments.

The company is working with NVIDIA and VisionBay AI on AI data center deployments in Taiwan, including power, thermal and services solutions for NVIDIA GB300 systems. Management said that these projects demonstrate demand for higher-density infrastructure.

Vertiv also emphasized thermal management capabilities, including liquid cooling and closed-loop cooling systems designed to reduce water usage in data center operations. Management said that these solutions expand its differentiation in long-term infrastructure services.

VRT Addresses Supply Chain Complexity

Analysts focused heavily on revenue timing shifts and supply chain execution during the Q&A. A Melius Research analyst asked whether project complexity could create ongoing operational challenges as deployments grow larger.

Albertazzi said that the second-quarter timing impacts were related primarily to multi-phase project execution and supply chain interdependencies within Vertiv’s own operations and external suppliers. He characterized the issue as a learning curve tied to larger projects rather than a change in demand.

Management said that it remains confident in second-half execution because of strong backlog support, additional capacity coming online and improving operational capabilities. CFO Craig Chamberlin noted that the company incorporated prudence into its outlook regarding ongoing complexity.

Vertiv Raises Full-Year Outlook

Vertiv increased its full-year 2026 guidance across key financial metrics. The company now expects net sales in the range of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion, organic sales growth of 30% to 32%, adjusted operating margin of 23.3% to 24.3% and adjusted EPS of $6.65 to $6.75.

For the third quarter, management expects net sales of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion, adjusted operating margin of 24% to 25% and adjusted EPS of $1.77 to $1.83.

CFO Craig Chamberlin said that the full-year outlook reflects continued volume growth, operational leverage and favorable price-cost execution, partially offset by tariff impacts.

VRT Strengthens Balance Sheet and Capacity

Vertiv generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter and $925 million in adjusted free cash flow, up 234% year over year. The company ended the quarter with a net cash position and $5.6 billion of liquidity.

Management said that capital expenditures are expected to reach approximately 4% of revenues in 2026 as the company expands manufacturing capacity and invests in future power and thermal technologies.

The company also completed the acquisitions of ThermoKey and Strategic Thermal Labs, expanding capabilities in heat rejection and direct-to-chip cooling solutions.

Vertiv Focuses on Long-Term AI Infrastructure Growth

During the Q&A, a Vertical Research analyst asked about accelerating pipeline activity. Albertazzi said that the company is seeing faster sales cycles and broader demand across hyperscalers, enterprises, colocation providers and emerging cloud infrastructure customers.

A Citigroup analyst asked about the impact of 800-volt DC adoption on Vertiv’s opportunity. Management said that higher-density architectures should expand Vertiv’s content opportunity per megawatt as data center power requirements evolve.

Vertiv’s management maintained that the company is investing ahead of demand through capacity expansion, research and development and targeted acquisitions as AI infrastructure requirements continue to develop.

Zacks Signals Show Growth Strength

Presently, Vertiv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating positive earnings estimate trends and a stronger potential for outperformance compared with lower-ranked stocks. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of B. According to Zacks Style Scores, higher grades represent stronger characteristics within each investing style, and stocks with favorable Style Scores can complement the Zacks Rank framework.

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