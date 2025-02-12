Vertiv Lifts Annual Guidance, But Pre-market Stock Down Over 9%

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a provider of critical digital infrastructure, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance.

The company said: "The data center market continues to be strong as evidenced by our increase in pipeline activity. Combining our market leadership with our extensive technology portfolio and service offerings, we are well-positioned for another robust year of growth in 2025."

For the full-year 2025, VRT now expects adjusted income per share of $3.50 to $3.60, higher than the earlier outlook of $2.66 to $2.70 per share. On average, analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $3.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Vertiv now anticipates annual sales of $9.125 billion to $9.275 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $7.780 billion to $7.830 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to register revenue of $9.25 billion.

For the full-year 2024, the company has registered adjusted income per share of $2.85, on sales of $8.011 billion.

The company expects annual capital expenditure of around $275 million.

For the first quarter, Vertiv expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.57 to $0.63, on sales of $1.900 billion to $1.950 billion. Analysts, on average, project VRT to earn $0.64 per share, on revenue of $1.92 billion.

VRT was down by 9.13 percent at $112 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

