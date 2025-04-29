Vertiv Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,300 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,181.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $95.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertiv Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertiv Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $57.5 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $19.45 $19.45 $82.50 $973.1K 646 500 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $92.50 $90.0K 693 77 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $35.95 $35.75 $35.95 $57.50 $53.9K 39 15 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $90.00 $44.2K 5.9K 213 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.1 $8.85 $9.1 $80.00 $36.4K 2.0K 40

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

With a trading volume of 2,266,567, the price of VRT is down by -0.45%, reaching $85.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $99.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for VRT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

