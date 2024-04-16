Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 89.46

The average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) has been revised to 89.46 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of 80.35 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 107.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from the latest reported closing price of 80.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 214 owner(s) or 22.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.58%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 398,004K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 22,872K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,053K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 86.76% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 13,812K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,562K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 27.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,734K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,260K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,818K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 8.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,740K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

