Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity For February 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 70 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 35 are puts, totaling $2,780,091, and 35 are calls, amounting to $3,689,366.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $135.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertiv Holdings options trades today is 1007.06 with a total volume of 8,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertiv Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $16.55 $17.55 $90.00 $351.0K 1.9K 17 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $90.00 $336.6K 10.5K 62 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.15 $14.1 $14.1 $85.00 $298.5K 5 226 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.15 $9.85 $9.8 $90.00 $294.0K 864 430 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $95.00 $250.0K 399 281

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv Holdings Co is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Its products include AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure through brands like Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, Energy Labs, ERS, Alber, and Avocent. In addition, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for its products and related systems. The company's reportable segments are the Americas, which derives key revenue, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertiv Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 13,862,095, the price of VRT is down by -4.9%, reaching $91.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What The Experts Say On Vertiv Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $125. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

