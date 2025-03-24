Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,550, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,583,198.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $110.0 for Vertiv Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vertiv Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vertiv Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.75 $92.50 $747.6K 1.6K 1.3K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $97.50 $298.2K 319 1.3K VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.75 $7.05 $7.51 $105.00 $262.8K 3.2K 350 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.95 $6.85 $6.94 $105.00 $102.0K 3.2K 500 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.85 $22.7 $22.7 $75.00 $45.4K 166 20

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Current Position of Vertiv Holdings With a volume of 1,163,445, the price of VRT is up 4.85% at $92.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $121. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $111.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

