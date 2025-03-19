Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $968,812, and 10 are calls, amounting to $853,830.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $125.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 457.88, with a total volume reaching 3,898.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.55 $10.6 $120.00 $233.2K 1.0K 227 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.55 $8.5 $8.55 $100.00 $165.8K 1.0K 199 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.5 $12.4 $12.5 $87.50 $146.2K 572 123 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.5 $12.4 $12.5 $87.50 $130.0K 572 216 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.5 $39.15 $39.32 $125.00 $117.8K 669 74

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,261,911, the price of VRT is up by 3.87%, reaching $87.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $116.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $121. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $111.

