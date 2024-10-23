Vertiv Holdings sees Q4 adjusted EPS 80c-84c, consensus 75c

Sees Q4 revenue $2.12B-$2.17B, consensus $2.15B.
- Flowserve reinstated with a Buy at Jefferies
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $110 from $92 at Mizuho
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $130 from $115 at BofA
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $125 from $105 at Evercore ISI
