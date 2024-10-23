Vertiv Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 76c, consensus 69c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.07B, consensus $1.98B. “Vertiv’s strong performance in the third quarter was driven by robust underlying demand for our critical digital infrastructure products and services, our continued and unrelenting focus on strong operational execution and Vertiv’s unique market position in enabling artificial intelligence and other critical applications for the data center,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very encouraged by the acceleration of liquid cooling revenue, which is a visible contributor to our third quarter results, despite a yet immature market. Pipelines continue to grow. There are clear indications of an acceleration in AI development that is truly encouraging, and which is driving demand across our entire AI-enabling portfolio of power, thermal, IT systems, infrastructure solutions and services.”

