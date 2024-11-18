Vertiv Holdings raises cash dividend 50% from 10c to 15c per share

Reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and cash flow, Vertiv’s Board of Directors has raised its regular annual cash dividend by 50% from 10c to 15c per share, to be declared and paid quarterly. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter cash dividend of 3.75c per share of Class A common stock, which was declared by the Board of Directors on November 18, and is payable on December 19 , to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on December 3.
