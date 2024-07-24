Vertiv Holdings Q2 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Guides Q3, Full-year Profit Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the third quarter, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has initiated earnings guidance above analysts' estimates, and also revised up its annual profit expectations, better than view.

For the third-quarter, the firm expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.69, above analysts' estimate of $0.63 per share. Sales are projected to be in the range of $1.935 billion to $1.985 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $1.97 billion.

For the full year, adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.53 against its previous outlook of $2.29 to $2.35 per share. Vertiv now projects annual sales of $7.590 billion to $7.740 billion, higher than the previous guidance of $7.540 billion to $7.690 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post EPS of $2.39, on revenue of $7.69 billion, for the year.

Q2 Earnings

Vertiv revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $178.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $83.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $258.4 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.952 billion from $1.734 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $178.1 Mln. vs. $83.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.952 Bln vs. $1.734 Bln last year.

