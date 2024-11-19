Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $141 from $134 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $141 from $134 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After attending the company’s investor day, the firm thinks the company’s updated roadmap for the upcoming years, including accelerated organic growth, a solid margin expansion runway, and a flexible capital allocation plan, should support continued share price outperformance over time. Vertiv’s long-term target of 12%-14% annual organic growth through 2029 versus expected market growth of 9%-12% is achievable given the company’s “one-stop” shop model, established customer relationships and partnerships, and strong global service offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.