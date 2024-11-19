News & Insights

Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $141 from $134 at Citi

November 19, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $141 from $134 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After attending the company’s investor day, the firm thinks the company’s updated roadmap for the upcoming years, including accelerated organic growth, a solid margin expansion runway, and a flexible capital allocation plan, should support continued share price outperformance over time. Vertiv’s long-term target of 12%-14% annual organic growth through 2029 versus expected market growth of 9%-12% is achievable given the company’s “one-stop” shop model, established customer relationships and partnerships, and strong global service offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

