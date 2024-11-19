News & Insights

Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $141 from $115 at TD Cowen

November 19, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $141 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm views its 2025 guide as conservative and sees potential for upside through 2025. However, the firm views its long-term guidance as the bull case as it implies no degradation in HSP demand for a 5-year period, to which they are currently skeptical.

