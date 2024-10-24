Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $140 from $130 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Vertiv is “translating strong market demand into earnings and cash,” says the analyst, whose target multiple is at a premium to the peer average on 2025 estimates as the firm argues a premium is warranted given above-peers earnings growth.

