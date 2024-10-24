News & Insights

Stocks

Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $140 from $130 at BofA

October 24, 2024 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Vertiv is “translating strong market demand into earnings and cash,” says the analyst, whose target multiple is at a premium to the peer average on 2025 estimates as the firm argues a premium is warranted given above-peers earnings growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.