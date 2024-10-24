News & Insights

Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $135 from $125 at Evercore ISI

October 24, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $135 from $125 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported an “impressive” September-end quarter. Positively, Vertiv noted they expect revenue growth to accelerate in calendar 2025 from 14% growth in 2024 and operating margins should continue to expand, notes the firm, which thinks this should “comfortably” enable Vertiv to see mid/high teens revenue growth in 2025 and EPS greater than $3.50.

