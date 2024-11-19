Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $131 from $121 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $131 from $121 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Vertiv raised long-term growth, margin, and cash generation targets and guided FY25 EPS modestly above the Street on in-line revenue outlook. Infrastructure bottlenecks appear to be playing to the firm’s competitive strengths, enabling 200-300bps outgrowth expectations vs. end-markets, Oppenheimer adds.

