Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $121 from $115 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $121 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares were down on Wednesday after Vertiv beat Q3 top/bottom line consensus and guided Q4 EBIT/EPS midpoints above the Street, while indicating above-consensus organic growth expectations for FY25. Discontinuation of orders guidance, digested in trading action Wednesday, may contribute to reduced volatility in shares going forward, Oppenheimer says.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRT:
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $125 from $110 at Mizuho
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $115 from $93 at TD Cowen
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $140 from $130 at BofA
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $134 from $130 at Citi
- Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.