Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $121 from $115 at Oppenheimer

October 24, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Vertiv Holdings (VRT) to $121 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares were down on Wednesday after Vertiv beat Q3 top/bottom line consensus and guided Q4 EBIT/EPS midpoints above the Street, while indicating above-consensus organic growth expectations for FY25. Discontinuation of orders guidance, digested in trading action Wednesday, may contribute to reduced volatility in shares going forward, Oppenheimer says.

