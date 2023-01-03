Markets
VRT

Vertiv Holdings New CEO Giordano Albertazzi Assumes Role

January 03, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure solutions provider, said on Tuesday that Giordano Albertazzi has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1.

In last October, Vertiv had announced that its previous CEO Rob Johnson will retire from his role following health reasons. Since then, Albertazzi assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, working closely with Johnson, to ensure a smooth transition.

Albertazzi's appointment comes at a time of continued strong demand across Vertiv's data center end markets. The company had posted an order backlog of $4.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.