Vertiv Holdings New CEO Giordano Albertazzi Assumes Role

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure solutions provider, said on Tuesday that Giordano Albertazzi has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1.

In last October, Vertiv had announced that its previous CEO Rob Johnson will retire from his role following health reasons. Since then, Albertazzi assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, working closely with Johnson, to ensure a smooth transition.

Albertazzi's appointment comes at a time of continued strong demand across Vertiv's data center end markets. The company had posted an order backlog of $4.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

