Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRT was $25.78, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.80 and a 44.18% increase over the 52 week low of $17.88.

VRT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). VRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports VRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.91%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vrt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (EPRE)

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPRE with an decrease of -0.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRT at 7.49%.

