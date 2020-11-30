Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.85, the dividend yield is .05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRT was $18.85, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.18 and a 296.84% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

VRT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). VRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports VRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1570%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

