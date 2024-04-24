Vertiv Holdings Lifts Annual Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Looking ahead, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has initiated second-quarter outlook in line with analysts' estimates, and revised up annual guidance in line with the Street view.

For the second-quarter, the firm expects adjusted earnings per share or EPS of $0.53 to $0.57, in line with analysts' estimate of $0.55 per share. Second-quarter sales are projected to be in the range of $1.900 billion to $1.950 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $1.9 billion.

For the full year, adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $2.29 to $2.35 against its previous outlook of $2.20 to $2.26 per share. Vertiv expects annual sales of $7.540 billion to $7.690 billion, higher than previous guidance of $7.515 billion to $7.655 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post EPS of $2.3, on revenue of $7.63 billion, for the year.

VRT was trading up by 15.20 percent at $91.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q1 Results:

Below are the first-quarter earnings highlights for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT):

Earnings: -$5.9 million in Q1 vs. $50.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $168.8 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $1.639 billion in Q1 vs. $1.521 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.