Vertiv Holdings initiated with a Buy at UBS

November 13, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (VRT) with a Buy rating and $155 price target The firm forecasts 20% compounded annual earnings growth from 2024 to 2028, which is about double the peer average. Vertiv’s concentration in data centers “makes it the clearest beneficiary of secular trends,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS estimates double digit market growth per annum and continuation of solid earnings conversion.

