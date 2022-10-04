Vertiv Holdings Gains On Naming New CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) are trading up more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning. After the bell Monday the company announced the appointment of Giordan Albertazzi as COO and CEO successor. The company also reaffirmed the third quarter at the lower end of the guidance range.

Currently, shares are at $11.86, up 5.47 percent from the previous close of $11.25 on a volume of 792,497. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.76-$27.97 on average volume of 3,469,703.

