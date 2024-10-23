News & Insights

Vertiv Holdings Expects Q4 Profit To Beat Estimates, Ups Annual Outlook Above View

October 23, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure provider, announced on Wednesday that it expects fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' estimates, while revising its annual profit and sales expectations, better than the analysts' view.

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.80 to $0.84, on sales of $2.115 billion to $2.165 billion.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post earnings of $0.75 per share, on revenue of $2.15 billion, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, adjusted earnings is now expected to be in the range of $2.66 to $2.70 per share, against its previous outlook of $2.47 to $2.53 per share.

Vertiv now projects annual sales of $7.780 billion to $7.830 billion, higher than the previous guidance of $7.590 billion to $7.740 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post earnings per share of $2.49, on revenue of $7.72 billion for the year.

