Vertiv Holdings Expects Q1, Annual Results To Rise; Stock Up Nearly 15% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure provider for data centers, communication networks, and others, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the first quarter and full year.

The company said: "The data center market continues to show robust momentum, with strong pipeline growth despite significant pipeline conversion to orders in the fourth quarter. To capitalize on these opportunities, Vertiv is strategically increasing ER&D investments and expanding production capacity."

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $1.01 per share, with sales of $2.500 billion to $2.700 billion.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the infrastructure company had registered an adjusted profit of $0.64 per share, on sales of $2.036 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Vertiv projects adjusted income of $5.97 to $6.07 per share, with sales of $13.250 billion to $13.750 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted income of $4.20 per share, on sales of $10.229 billion.

VRT was up by 14.94% at $229.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

