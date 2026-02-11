Markets
VRT

Vertiv Holdings Expects Q1, Annual Results To Rise; Stock Up Nearly 15% In Pre-Market

February 11, 2026 — 06:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), a critical digital infrastructure provider for data centers, communication networks, and others, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the first quarter and full year.

The company said: "The data center market continues to show robust momentum, with strong pipeline growth despite significant pipeline conversion to orders in the fourth quarter. To capitalize on these opportunities, Vertiv is strategically increasing ER&D investments and expanding production capacity."

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $1.01 per share, with sales of $2.500 billion to $2.700 billion.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the infrastructure company had registered an adjusted profit of $0.64 per share, on sales of $2.036 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Vertiv projects adjusted income of $5.97 to $6.07 per share, with sales of $13.250 billion to $13.750 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted income of $4.20 per share, on sales of $10.229 billion.

VRT was up by 14.94% at $229.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.