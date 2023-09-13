Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $37.03, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Vertiv Holdings Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion, which would represent changes of +200% and +20.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertiv Holdings Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.47, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

