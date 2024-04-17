Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $81.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking a 54.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.64 billion, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $7.67 billion, indicating changes of +33.33% and +11.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.82.

It's also important to note that VRT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

