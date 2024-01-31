Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ending at $56.33, denoting a -0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 24.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vertiv Holdings Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 89.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.89 billion, indicating a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% upward. Vertiv Holdings Co. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.51. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.98 for its industry.

One should further note that VRT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

