Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ended the recent trading session at $38.18, demonstrating a -0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.44, signifying a 91.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 18.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $6.83 billion, signifying shifts of +201.89% and +19.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% increase. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.09, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

