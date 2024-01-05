Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $46.31, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vertiv Holdings Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.89 billion, up 14.06% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Vertiv Holdings Co. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.06.

We can additionally observe that VRT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

