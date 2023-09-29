Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $37.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertiv Holdings Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion, which would represent changes of +201.89% and +20.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.91.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

