Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $36.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertiv Holdings Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 18.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +200% and +20.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.85, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

