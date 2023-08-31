Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $39.39, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertiv Holdings Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion, which would represent changes of +200% and +20.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.39% higher. Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)

