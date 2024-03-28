Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the latest trading day at $81.67, indicating a +0.81% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 22.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.62 billion, indicating a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $7.63 billion, signifying shifts of +32.77% and +11.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.14% increase. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.85.

Also, we should mention that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

