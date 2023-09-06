Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $38.44, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertiv Holdings Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +200% and +20.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

