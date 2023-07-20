Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $26.17, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 190%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 15.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +135.85% and +15.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.02, so we one might conclude that Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that VRT has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

