Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $26.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertiv Holdings Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Vertiv Holdings Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 190%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 15.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion, which would represent changes of +135.85% and +15.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.12, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

