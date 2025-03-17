Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $89.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 19.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.19%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.92 billion, reflecting a 16.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $9.22 billion, which would represent changes of +25.96% and +15.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.93.

It is also worth noting that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.