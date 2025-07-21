Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $126.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.38%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 23.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.28 billion, indicating a 16.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.91% and +18.92%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.41% increase. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.23. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.47.

Also, we should mention that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

