Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the latest trading day at $79.92, indicating a -0.75% change from the previous session's end. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.79% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 34.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.98 billion, indicating a 13.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $7.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.76% and +12.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Vertiv Holdings Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.12, so one might conclude that Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.04.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.