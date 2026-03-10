Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 30.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $266.67 in the previous session. Vertiv has gained 63.2% since the start of the year compared to the -2.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -12.5% return for the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 11, 2026, Vertiv reported EPS of $1.36 versus consensus estimate of $1.29.

For the current fiscal year, Vertiv is expected to post earnings of $6.15 per share on $13.68 in revenues. This represents a 46.43% change in EPS on a 33.76% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.1 per share on $17.02 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 31.68% and 24.4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Vertiv has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Vertiv? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Vertiv has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 43X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 51.7X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Vertiv currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vertiv meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Vertiv shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does VRT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of VRT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Genpact Limited (G). G has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Genpact Limited beat our consensus estimate by 4.30%, and for the current fiscal year, G is expected to post earnings of $4.01 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

Shares of Genpact Limited have gained 3.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.18X and a P/CF of 10.75X.

The Computers - IT Services industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VRT and G, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.