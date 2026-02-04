Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $182.84, moving -3.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.29, reflecting a 30.3% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.88 billion, reflecting a 22.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.4% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Currently, Vertiv Holdings Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.01, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VRT's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.