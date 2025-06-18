Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $119.08, moving +2.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 22.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.27 billion, indicating a 16.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $9.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.56% and +18.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Vertiv Holdings Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.07.

Investors should also note that VRT has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

