Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the latest trading day at $72.71, indicating a +1.59% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 44.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 16.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $9.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.4% and +14.06%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertiv Holdings Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.52% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.85 of its industry.

Investors should also note that VRT has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

