Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed the most recent trading day at $86.39, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 24.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 44.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating a 16.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

VRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $9.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.96% and +15.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. At present, Vertiv Holdings Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.44, which means Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

