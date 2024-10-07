Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ending at $106.73, denoting a +1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 46.58% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. On that day, Vertiv Holdings Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, up 13.65% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and a revenue of $7.75 billion, representing changes of +46.33% and +12.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.42 of its industry.

It's also important to note that VRT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.