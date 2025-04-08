Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) closed at $62.81, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 18.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 44.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, up 16.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.59 per share and a revenue of $9.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.96% and +15.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertiv Holdings Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Vertiv Holdings Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.46.

We can additionally observe that VRT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

