Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) ended the recent trading session at $92.86, demonstrating a -1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.36% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co. to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.26%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 12.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, which would represent changes of +37.29% and +12.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. Right now, Vertiv Holdings Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.87, so one might conclude that Vertiv Holdings Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

