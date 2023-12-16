Vertiv Holdings Co - (VRT) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 51.56

The average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings Co - (NYSE:VRT) has been revised to 51.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 47.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from the latest reported closing price of 47.73 / share.

Vertiv Holdings Co - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On November 29, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.02 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 11, 2023 will receive the payment on December 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $47.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.12%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings Co -. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 34.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.60%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 393,517K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 26,053K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,201K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 11,562K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares, representing an increase of 60.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 83.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,818K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,816K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 84.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,694K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,436K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 76.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,814K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,843K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 76.95% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

